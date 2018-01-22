Dismissive words on abuse scandal cast pall over pope's trip

CORRECTS IDENTITY OF MAN PICTURED ON RIGHT SIDE OF BANNER TO LUIS FIGARI - A protest banner that shows an image of Pope Francis, and Luis Figari, the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae founder of the Peru-based Roman Catholic lay movement, with a message that reads in Spanish: "Francisco, here we do have proof", hangs from a building seen along Francis' motorcade, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. An investigation found that Figari sodomized his recruits, forced them to fondle him and one another, liked to watch them "experience pain, discomfort and fear" and humiliated them in front of others. Figari's victims have criticized the Vatican for its years of inaction and for eventually sanctioning him with what they considered a "golden exile" — retirement in Italy at a retreat house. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo