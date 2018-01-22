Nation & World

Polish gov't pressured to act following report on neo-Nazis

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 05:21 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's right-wing government is facing pressure to act forcefully against far-right extremists following the weekend broadcast of Polish neo-Nazis dressing in Nazi German uniforms and praising Adolf Hitler.

Private news channel TVN24 broadcast hidden-camera footage Saturday of neo-Nazis celebrating what would have been Hitler's 128th birthday in a wooded area in southwestern Poland last spring. The participants chanted "Sieg Heil" and praised Hitler as they burned a large swastika.

The report has provoked widespread shock in Poland, which was occupied by Germany during World War II and subjected to widespread massacres.

On Sunday, the prime minister denounced the neo-Nazis and prosecutors launched an investigation. But opposition lawmakers on Monday accused the ruling party of allowing such extremism to grow by failing to act against racism over the past two years.

