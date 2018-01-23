2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held

More Videos 1:06 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol Pause 1:21 New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 1:12 Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win 2:31 See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Two students were killed and 17 others were injured. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down. A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Two students were killed and 17 others were injured. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down. @KYHighFootball via AP

