Nation & World

Canadian skydiver killed in Southern California roof crash

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 05:22 PM

PERRIS, Calif.

Authorities have identified a skydiver who died when he fell onto the roof of a home in Southern California.

The Riverside County coroner's bureau says the man who died Monday afternoon was Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam (Em-aye-Jon San Ihl-ayre AH'-dom), a 27-year-old from Calgary, Canada.

He fell onto a home in Perris, a center for skydiving about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

The home was about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southwest of Perris Valley Airport, which is a popular spot for skydivers.

