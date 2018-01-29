Cardinal critic reveals drama in Vatican's overture to China

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 6, 2013 file photo, Cardinal Joseph Zen prays in St. Peter's Basilica during a vespers celebration at the Vatican. Hong Kong’s retired cardinal has revealed the behind-the-scenes drama of the Vatican's efforts to improve relations with China, including its request for a legitimate bishop to resign in favor of an excommunicated one who is recognized by Beijing. Cardinal Joseph Zen, a vocal opponent of Pope Francis' opening to China, bitterly criticized the changing of the guard in Shantou diocese and said in a Facebook post Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 that he traveled to the Vatican Jan. 10 to personally discuss it with the pope. Gregorio Borgia, file AP Photo