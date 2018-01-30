Trump’s axis of evil: Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and North Korea

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:28 Highlights: Offense rolls as undefeated Rams take title Pause 1:43 Trump opens first State of the Union declaring a mission to make America great again for 'all Americans' 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump opened his State of the Union by noting the “swift” actions taken by his administration since his first speech before Congress last year. C-SPAN

Trump opened his State of the Union by noting the “swift” actions taken by his administration since his first speech before Congress last year. C-SPAN