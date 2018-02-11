Voodoo adherents worry about backlash after recent crimes

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, sisters Rachel Hilaire and Peggy LaBossiere sit in Brockton District Court in Bridgewater, Mass., charged with tying down and burning a 5-year-old girl, permanently disfiguring her, in a voodoo ritual meant to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave, police said. But practitioners of Haitian Vodou said the religion doesn't sanction violence and fear the incidents will spark a backlash against their community. Enterprisenews.com via AP, Pool, File Marc Vasconcellos