The Latest: Funeral services set for slain police commander

Chicago Fire Department members put up a U.S. flag to fly above Harrison Street before the body of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer is transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. The off-duty police commander was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in downtown Chicago after he spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect officers were chasing on foot, the city's police superintendent said. Chicago Tribune via AP Chris Sweda