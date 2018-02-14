The Latest: NSA: Several hospitalized but no gunfire wounds

The Latest on shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade. (all times local):
10:55 a.m.
The National Security Agency says several people were hospitalized after a shooting outside the agency's campus at Fort Meade, but no injuries were caused by gunfire.
An NSA statement says a vehicle tried to enter the agency's secure campus without authorization shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The statement also says weapons were fired during the incident.
Never miss a local story.
The FBI is investigating.
Images from local news outlets showed authorities surrounding two handcuffed people after a black SUV ran into a barrier outside the Maryland base.
Earlier, Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital.
___
8:30 a.m.
Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.
Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.
The NSA released no immediate information, the FBI said it was sending people to the scene.
An image taken from a WRC-TV helicopter shows a police and fire department response outside one of the facility's secure vehicle entry gates. WRC said bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle's front window, and several air bags were deployed.
Comments