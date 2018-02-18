Nation & World

Trooper shot and wounded in Texas while pursuing suspect

The Associated Press

February 18, 2018 07:46 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Authorities say a Texas trooper has been shot and wounded while pursuing a suspect.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the trooper pulled a man over Sunday afternoon in Guadalupe County. The Department of Public Safety says the man gave false information and a scuffle began as the trooper tried to arrest him.

The suspect got back in his vehicle and fled west into San Antonio.

DPS spokesman Trooper Deon Cockrell says a department helicopter spotted the suspect, and the trooper was able to track him back down and pursue him. At one point, the suspect drove onto a highway and started traveling in the wrong direction.

The suspect eventually stopped his vehicle and got out. Cockrell says the man and the trooper exchanged gunfire and were both hit.

Details about their conditions weren't immediately released.

