Students resolute as they re-enter school shooting site

A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parents in walking past the three-story building at the Florida high school where the Feb. 14 shooting took place. It is now cordoned off by a chain link fence that was covered with banners from other schools showing their support. Miami Herald via AP David Santiago