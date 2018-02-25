In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 photo, children play in the war-damaged Bab Dreib neighborhood of the old city, Homs, Syria. The government has started its first organized reconstruction projects, but it is a fraction of the massive task of rebuilding that it faces after seven years of war, airstrikes and barrel bombs left entire cities and infrastructure a landscape of rubble. No one is offering much to help fund the process -- and destruction is still being wreaked in fierce new fighting.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 photo, children play in the war-damaged Bab Dreib neighborhood of the old city, Homs, Syria. The government has started its first organized reconstruction projects, but it is a fraction of the massive task of rebuilding that it faces after seven years of war, airstrikes and barrel bombs left entire cities and infrastructure a landscape of rubble. No one is offering much to help fund the process -- and destruction is still being wreaked in fierce new fighting. Hassan Ammar AP Photo
Syria starts rebuilding even as more destruction wreaked

By BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

February 25, 2018 10:08 PM

HOMS, Syria

Syria's government has started its first organized reconstruction projects. However, it's a fraction of the massive task of rebuilding that it faces after seven years of war, airstrikes and barrel bombs left entire cities and infrastructure a landscape of rubble.

The government estimates that reconstruction will cost some $200 billion dollars and take 15 years. No one is offering much to help fund the process — and destruction is still being wreaked in fierce new fighting.

For the past 10 days, government forces have been relentlessly bombarding eastern Ghouta, a collection of towns on Damascus' eastern edge in an all-out push to crush rebels there.

Hundreds have been killed and even more buildings have been blasted to rubble in a community already left a wasteland by years of siege.

