Syria starts rebuilding even as more destruction wreaked

In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 photo, children play in the war-damaged Bab Dreib neighborhood of the old city, Homs, Syria. The government has started its first organized reconstruction projects, but it is a fraction of the massive task of rebuilding that it faces after seven years of war, airstrikes and barrel bombs left entire cities and infrastructure a landscape of rubble. No one is offering much to help fund the process -- and destruction is still being wreaked in fierce new fighting. Hassan Ammar AP Photo