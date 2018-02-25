Syria starts rebuilding even as more destruction wreaked

Syria's government has started its first organized reconstruction projects. However, it's a fraction of the massive task of rebuilding that it faces after seven years of war, airstrikes and barrel bombs left entire cities and infrastructure a landscape of rubble.
The government estimates that reconstruction will cost some $200 billion dollars and take 15 years. No one is offering much to help fund the process — and destruction is still being wreaked in fierce new fighting.
For the past 10 days, government forces have been relentlessly bombarding eastern Ghouta, a collection of towns on Damascus' eastern edge in an all-out push to crush rebels there.
Hundreds have been killed and even more buildings have been blasted to rubble in a community already left a wasteland by years of siege.
