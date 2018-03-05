Protests rock Kashmir after deadly shooting by Indian troops

Kashmiri village women react as they watch from a distance the funeral of civilian Suhail Ahmad at Pinjura village 52 kilometers

33 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March 5, 2018. More than a dozen protests erupted across Kashmir on Monday, with government forces firing tear gas and demonstrators hurling rocks as tens of thousands of protesters poured into the streets of the disputed Himalayan region after soldiers killed four civilians and two suspected militants.