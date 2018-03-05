Cambodian leader rejects call for talks from opposition

In this Feb. 25, 2018 photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, second from right, of ruling Cambodian People's Party speaks after his voting in the senate election at Takhmau polling station in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Hun Sen has rejected a request from an opposition leader for talks about the country's political problems, denigrating archrival Sam Rainsy as a traitor and a convict. Heng Sinith AP Photo