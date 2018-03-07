Pope approves sainthood for slain Salvador Archbishop Romero

FILE -- In this Oct. 30, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis is presented with an image of Roman Catholic Archbishop Oscar Romero during a private audience granted to participants to the pilgrimage from El Salvador at the Vatican. Pope Francis has cleared the way for slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero to be made a saint, declaring that a churchman who stood up for the poorest of the poor in the face of right-wing oppression should be a model for Catholics today. Pool Photo via AP L'Osservatore Romano