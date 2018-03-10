France: New name on agenda of Le Pen's far-right party

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2015 file picture French far-right leader and National Front party president, Marine Le Pen, addresses the media during a news conference, in Lille, northern France. Marine Le pen will propose a name change for the National Front at this weekend's party congress to symbolize an identity makeover designed to lift the party from the political netherworld where it has dwelled since Le Pen's calamitous loss in France's presidential election 10 months ago. Michel Spingler, File AP Photo