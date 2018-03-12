FILE - In this Monday, June 26, 2017, file photo, Dwan Wakefield, one of three men charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Kingston Frazier, leaves the Madison County Justice Court on in Canton, Miss. Wakefield faces charges related to the 2017 killing of Frazier, who was taken inside a stolen car.
Teen faces adult charges in death of boy taken in stolen car

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 06:33 PM

CANTON, Miss.

A Mississippi teenager faces charges related to the 2017 killing of a 6-year-old boy taken inside a stolen car.

Dwan Wakefield was 17-years-old at the time of Kingston Frazier's death. He was certified to stand trial as an adult last month. Local media report he was served Monday with an indictment accusing him of being an accessory after the fact to murder, kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

Wakefield is jailed and awaits a bail hearing. He was previously free on $275,000 bail.

Another teen, D'Allen Washington, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to kidnapping in February. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges in exchange for testimony.

Authorities say a third man, Byron McBride, stole the car and fatally shot Frazier. Prosecutors want to seek the death penalty against McBride.

