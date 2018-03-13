Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz, accused of murdering 17 people in the Florida high school shooting, appears in court for a status hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz was formally charged Wednesday, March 7, with 17 counts of first-degree murder, which could mean a death sentence if he is convicted. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File Mike Stocker