10 Things to Know for Today

John Henninger, left, and Eric Larson, right, of Cecil Township, Pa., watches early returns at the election night party of Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, in Canonsburg, Pa., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The Pennsylvania congressional race between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone remains too close to call, with local elections officials still counting absentee ballots late Tuesday. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo