Egyptians abroad vote in presidential elections

In this photo released by the Egyptian Presidency, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, center, attends a conference commemorating the country's martyrs, in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Up for re-election in less than two weeks, Egypt's president on Thursday took center stage at a televised ceremony declaring his readiness to personally join the battle against militants and decorating soldiers and families of fallen ones. Egyptian Presidency via AP Sherif Abdel Meniom