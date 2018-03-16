UK opposition leader: Don't rush to blame Moscow in spy case

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech prior to a meeting of European Socialists prior to an EU summit in Brussels. The United States and other allies have united behind the U.K. government in blaming Russia for the nerve-agent poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. But Britain's main opposition party is split over how firmly to point the finger at Moscow. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file AP Photo