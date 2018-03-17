British national flag flutters in front of the British Embassy with the Ukraine Hotel, right, in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 16, 2018. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday accused Britain of violating international law and criticized Britain's defense minister for what he called "uneducated" comments about Russia.
Nation & World

Russia summons British ambassador over spy poisoning dispute

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 12:21 AM

MOSCOW

Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador to Russia for talks in a heightening dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain.

Russia is expected to announce the expulsion of some British diplomats in a retaliatory measure. British Prime Minister Theresa May this week ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled as part of measures to punish Russia over the March 4 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.

British Ambassador Laurie Bristow is expected at the Russian Foreign Ministry late Saturday morning.

Britain's foreign secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning. Putin's spokesman denounced the claim.

