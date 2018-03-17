Nation & World

Jets acquire No. 3 overall draft pick from Colts

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Sports Writer

March 17, 2018 08:14 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Jets have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts, moving up three spots in a sign that they intend to get one of the top quarterbacks available.

The Jets announced Saturday that they are sending the Colts their first-rounder — No. 6 overall — along with two second-rounders this year and a second-rounder next year to complete the massive deal.

New York re-signed veteran Josh McCown and has agreed to terms with Teddy Bridgewater, both on one-year deals, but it was believed the Jets would still focus on finding a quarterback of the future with their first-round pick.

By moving up to No. 3, New York assures itself of getting one of the top-rated quarterbacks available in this year's draft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chair lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

View More Video