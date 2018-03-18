Philippine leader calls for abandoning Int'l Criminal Court

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses Filipino Overseas Workers who were repatriated from Kuwait at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Duterte asked other countries on Sunday, March 18, 2018 to abandon the International Criminal Court because it is "rude." Duterte is facing a possible complaint before the world tribunal for the thousands of killings of drug suspects during his time in office. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo