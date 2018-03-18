NCAA Latest: Xavier starting to pull away from Florida St.

Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's now a bit of mystery surrounding the status of Purdue's star center. That could be encouraging news for the second-seeded Boilermakers, who announced Friday that Haas would miss the rest of the NCAA Tournament with a broken elbow. On Saturday, a CBS reporter tweeted that Haas had practiced with the team, although coach Matt Painter tried to keep expectations low for a possible return. Carlos Osorio AP Photo