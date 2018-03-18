6 months after Mexico quake some still camp outside homes

In this March 14, 2018 photo, members of the Marquez family talk outside the temporary shelter where seven children and four adults from the family are living in a park, six months after an earthquake damaged the Multifamiliares Tlalpan housing complex, toppling one building, killing nine people, and leaving around 300 families in housing limbo waiting for the rest of the buildings to be either repaired or condemned, in Mexico City. Most residents have moved in with relatives or friends, but those remaining are gradually receiving some housing help in the form of temporary one-room shelters built with plywood or with wooden pallets covered by polycarbonate by the Practical Architecture Consultancy known by its Spanish acronym CAP) and the nonprofit Techo.