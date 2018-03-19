The Latest: Final results show Putin with highest ever vote

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, discusses with Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, right, as they observe election progress at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 18, 2018. An exit poll suggests that Vladimir Putin has handily won a fourth term as Russia's president, adding six more years in the Kremlin for the man who has led the world's largest country for all of the 21st century. Navalny Campaign via AP Evgeny Feldman