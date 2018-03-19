In the Seychelles, coral reefs face climate change threat

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, a box of nursery-grown coral is handed to a diver off the coast of Praslin, where coral is being reintroduced, in the Seychelles. Beneath the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean island nation of the Seychelles, a fight is growing to save the coral reefs that shelter a range of creatures and act as a protective barrier for coastlines but the reefs are also one of the first victims of rising ocean temperatures. The Nature Conservancy via AP, File Tate Drucker