Turkish embassy in Denmark attacked with firebombs

Emergency services outside the Turkish Embassy after an attack, on Oesterbro, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, early Monday, March 19, 2018. Danish police says it is searching at least two people suspected of attacking the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen with fire bombs early Monday. Henrik Moll, head of Copenhagen police, told reporters Monday that no one was injured in the attack that caused minor damage to the exterior of the embassy building. Ritzau Scanpix via AP Mathias Ogendal