Myanmar president, close Suu Kyi friend, says he's retiring

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw looks down as he leaves a joint press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

unseen) at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo. Htin Kyaw, a close friend of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has announced that he is retiring. A statement posted Wednesday on the Myanmar President Office’s Facebook page said that he was retiring from his duties.