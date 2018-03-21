ICE director set to testify in California immigration suit

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan, right, speaks as U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello, looks on at a Department of Homeland Security news conference in Washington. At a round table on sanctuary cities at the White House on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, Homan mentioned three Northern California cases as examples of "undocumented criminals" who have reoffended after being released by California authorities. Andrew Harnik, file AP Photo