In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018, photo, Kaitlynn Willoughby, a senior at Clark High School in Las Vegas, talks ahead of a planned Saturday rally in Las Vegas echoing ones being held in other cities to call for gun control. Las Vegas high school student Willoughby says it seems like the massacre that killed her friend last year became just another shooting. That is until Florida students turned their own mass shooting last month into a rallying cry. Ken Ritter AP Photo

Nation & World

Students scarred by Vegas massacre join Florida rallying cry

By KEN RITTER Associated Press

March 23, 2018 12:14 AM

LAS VEGAS

Students and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history plan to rally against gun violence in Las Vegas this weekend.

A march to City Hall that organizers say could draw 10,000 people Saturday is one of hundreds of worldwide events inspired by high school students in Parkland, Florida.

Las Vegas high school student Kaitlynn Willoughby says it seems like the massacre that killed her friend last year became just another shooting. That is until Florida students turned their own mass shooting last month into a rallying cry.

After the shooting in Vegas, where many victims were out-of-town tourists, vigils and "Vegas Strong" rallies filled street corners, but activism for gun legislation was less focused than in Florida.

