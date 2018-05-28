Josh Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City on Monday, May 28, 2018, as he was freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years. He returned home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington.
American freed from Venezuela jail returns home to Salt Lake

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press

May 28, 2018 11:01 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Nearly two years after a trip to meet the woman he loved turned into an imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail, an exhausted but grateful Utah man arrived home with his wife Monday.

Josh Holt arrived at the Salt Lake City airport to a cheering crowd holding signs in his favorite color, green. His grandmother draped an American flag around his shoulders as he exchanged long hugs with person after person.

Holt spoke briefly to thank everyone who helped him and his wife, Thamara Caleno, get released from jail.

His Salt Lake City welcoming committee included Caleno's daughter from a previous relationship, 7-year-old Nathalia Carrasco, who has been living at Holt's parents' home since February. Caleno's other daughter, Marian, traveled with the couple from Caracas.

