The Latest: Center-right leader vows to oppose new Spain PM

FILE - In this April 3, 2013 file photo, a cameraman films an image of Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on a TV screen at the party headquarters during a Popular Party internal meeting in Madrid, Spain. Socialist opposition leader Pedro Sanchez is on the brink of ending Mariano Rajoy's more than six-year reign as Spanish prime minister in what would be the first ouster of a serving leader by parliament in four decades of democracy. Paul White, File AP Photo