The coffin with the remains of 19-year-old Guatemalan immigrant Claudia Gomez Gonzalez stands at her relatives house during the second day of her wake, in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala, Friday, June 1, 2018. The young woman, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas on May 23, had graduated as a forensic accountant but was unable to attend college or find a job, so she had left Guatemala for the U.S., according to her aunt. Moises Castillo AP Photo
Mourning for Guatemalan woman shot by US border Patrol

The Associated Press

June 01, 2018 05:46 PM

GUATEMALA CITY

The traditional two days of mourning have begun for a young Guatemalan woman who was shot dead last week by a U.S. Border Patrol officer near Laredo, Texas.

The body of Claudia Patricia Gomez arrived in her home village of La Union Los Mendoza in the township of San Juan Ostuncalco for a wake and burial.

Her father struggled Friday to describe his loss. Gilberto Gomez said: "This is very painful. I feel like I am destroyed."

The U.S. Border Patrol has said the lone agent fired at the woman May 23 after being attacked "by multiple subjects using blunt objects."

The agency initially described Gomez as "one of the assailants" but it later revised that to say she was "one member of the group."

