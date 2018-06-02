Qatar won't be part of any military action against Iran

A senior Qatari official says his country will not be dragged into any conflict with Iran.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Khalid Al Attiyah told an international security conference in Singapore that Qatar has "a lot of differences" with Iran but it does not mean "we go and fuel a war" in the region.
He says, "Is it wise to call the United States and to call Israel to go and fight Iran? ... Whether any third party is trying to push the region or some country in the region to start a war in Iran, this will be very dangerous."
He did not name any party but could be referring to Iran's rival Saudi Arabia, which has also led a blockade of Qatar since June last year.
