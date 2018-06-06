China warns US against provocations following B-52 flyby

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, file photo, a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. China is accusing the United States of militarizing the South China Sea after two American B-52 bombers flew close to a disputed Chinese-held shoal. The Foreign Ministry warned the U.S. against "hyping up militarization and stirring up trouble," while promising that China would take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo