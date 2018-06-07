Sweden truck attacker convicted, given life sentence

FILE This is a April 7, 2017 file photo, showing emergency services at the scene of an attack on Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm. 2018. An Uzbek man who drove stolen truck into crowd in Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 14 others, has been convicted of terror-related murder and given a life sentence on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Rakmat Akilov had said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group. TT via AP, File Fredrik Sandberg