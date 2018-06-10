Assad says West is fueling Syria war, hoping to topple him

In this photo released on Sunday, June 10, 2018 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks during an interview with the Daily Mail, in Damascus, Syria. In the interview Assad said the West is fueling the devastating war in his country, now in its eighth year, with the aim of toppling him. Assad said that Western nations have lied about chemical attacks in Syria and supported terrorist groups there, while Russia has supported his government against the foreign "invasion." (SANA via AP)