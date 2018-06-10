The Latest: Nadal 'very scared' on way to French victory

Barbora Krejcikova, right, and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic celebrate winning the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Japan's Eri Hoizumi and Makoto Ninomiya in two sets 6-3, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo