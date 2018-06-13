In this May 5, 2018 file photo, gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody speaks at the Republican Convention in Augusta, Maine. Mainers go to the ballot box, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, to rank candidates for the first time. It's the biggest test yet of ranked-choice voting.
Maine's ranked-choice voting requires some patience

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press

June 13, 2018 04:01 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Businessman Shawn Moody has won the GOP nomination for Maine's gubernatorial election, while Democrats might have to wait up to a week to find out who won their primary.

No Democrat came close to getting an outright majority to claim victory, so more tabulations are required next week under Maine's ranked-choice voting system.

Residents also voted Tuesday to retain the voting system, nullifying a legislative delay and allowing it to be used in November's federal elections in Maine.

The voting system is used in 11 local jurisdictions but was used for the first time in a U.S. statewide primary on Tuesday.

Moody founded a successful chain of auto collision centers. He's cast himself as an "outsider businessman" in the race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

