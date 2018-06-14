APNewsBreak: GOP candidate would replace teacher evaluations

FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, R-NM, during a forum at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque. Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce said Thursday, June 14, 2018, he would immediately suspend New Mexico's embattled teacher evaluation system if elected. He said educators are being judged unfairly as the state struggles to improve student academic performance. Russell Contreras, File AP Photo