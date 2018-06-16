Immigrants fleeing gangs prefer taking chance for US asylum

In this June 13, 2018 photo, an organizer, foreground, speaks to families as they wait to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in Tijuana, Mexico. In Tijuana, Latin Americans fleeing drug violence in their countries are camped out and waiting to apply for U.S. asylum - undeterred by the new directive from Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week to bar victims of gang violence from qualifying. Gregory Bull AP Photo