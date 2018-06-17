The Latest: Leftist vows to fight Colombia's president-elect

FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, a girl holds a poster of former President Alvaro Uribe, left, and Ivan Duque, current presidential candidate with the Democratic Center party, during a campaign rally in Armenia, Colombia. Duque, a former senator and Uribe's protege, will face Gustavo Petro, a former leftist rebel and ex-Bogota mayor, in a run-off election on Sunday. Fernando Vergara, FILE AP Photo