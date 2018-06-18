Pentagon suspends August military drills with South Korea

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, South Korean police officers rappel down from a helicopter during an anti-terror drill as part of Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise, in Goyang, South Korea. The Pentagon says it has formally suspended a major military exercise, Ulchi Freedom Guardian, planned for August 2017 with South Korea, a much-anticipated move stemming from President Donald Trump's nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo