Twin brothers reunited 74 years after WWII death at Normandy

In this undated photo, provided by family member Susan Lawrence on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, twin brothers Julius Pieper, left, and Ludwig Pieper in their U.S. Navy uniforms. For decades, he had a number for a name, Unknown X-9352, at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred. On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, Julius Pieper will be reunited with his twin brother in Normandy, where the two Navy men died together when their ship shattered on an underwater mine while trying to reach the blood-soaked D-Day beaches. (Susan Lawrence via AP)