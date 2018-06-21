German lawmaker says Turkey bars him as election observer

People walk past posters of Meral Aksener, the presidential candidate of nationalist opposition IYI (Good) Party, in Istanbul, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Aksener, 61, who split from Turkey's main nationalist party following a spat with its leader over his support to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey holds parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24, 2018. Emrah Gurel AP Photo