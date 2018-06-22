Dems seek info about Virginia facility after abuse claims

This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at the juvenile detention center say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. The abuse claims are detailed in federal court filings that include a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino teens jailed there for months or years. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP)