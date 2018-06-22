This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at the juvenile detention center say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. The abuse claims are detailed in federal court filings that include a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino teens jailed there for months or years. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP)
This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at the juvenile detention center say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. The abuse claims are detailed in federal court filings that include a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino teens jailed there for months or years. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP)
This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at the juvenile detention center say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. The abuse claims are detailed in federal court filings that include a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino teens jailed there for months or years. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP)

Nation & World

Dems seek info about Virginia facility after abuse claims

By MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press

June 22, 2018 02:04 AM

WASHINGTON

Virginia's two Democratic senators are seeking answers from federal authorities about oversight of a juvenile detention facility where immigrant children say they were bound, beaten and isolated in solitary confinement.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine sent a letter Friday to the head of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement with a list of questions about the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center. The Associated Press reported Thursday that six Latino teens had made sworn statements detailing severe abuse they say they endured between 2015 and 2018.

The senators are asking whether regulators received any past complaints involving the facility located near Staunton, Virginia.

Officials at the refugee resettlement office have refused to provide comment this week on when they first learned of the abuse allegations and whether any action was taken.

  Comments  