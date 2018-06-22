A look at dual elections in Turkey testing Erdogan's power

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 file photo, election posters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development (AKP) Party decorate a street in Istanbul. Turkish voters are heading to the polls June 24 to vote in crucial presidential and parliamentary elections that could either solidify President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's grip on power or unsettle his political ambitions. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo