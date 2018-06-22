Rival Koreas agree to reunions of war-separated families

In this photo provided by South Korea Unification Ministry, South Korean Red Cross President Park Kyung-seo, left, shakes hands with his North Korean counterpart Pak Yong Il during a meeting at Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea, Friday, June 22, 2018. North and South Korean officials met Friday for talks on resuming reunions of families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War as the rivals boost reconciliation amid a diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis. (South Korea Unification Ministry via AP)